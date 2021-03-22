What’s the best way to sell your home in the booming market?

In this market, your house will sell. Everything is getting multiple offers and it may be tempting to think that you can sell your home yourself or go with a flat rate brokerage like a homie or Redfin there’s always been lots of companies like that out there. Paige and Whitney from Utah’s Finest Realtors at RealtyONEGroup thought it would be helpful to go over the pros and cons of both listing yourself or with one of those companies, and what you will get listing with a full-service agent or team.

Pros:

A flat rate brokerage will get your house on the MLS

Some of them will help you with the contracts

If you feel you are advanced in the real estate market and understand things like how earnest money works, navigating the appraisal contingency which is a huge issue right now, can write contracts, and know how to market this home to get the most offers, and can legally navigate a multiple offer situation with all the different deadlines and things that can get snuck into a contract that the average person wouldn’t look for, honestly, this might be the best option for you. Most buyers will be represented by another agent, so you just want to make sure you’re ready to negotiate and go toe to toe with someone who does this for a living and advocate for yourself.

Cons:

No Marketing-only MLS—basically going to post and ghost.

It matters who lists your house. You want to make sure that you’re getting the most for your home with the most favorable terms. You are missing out on money when you’re not hiring a full service agent.

They’re paid on salary— meaning they don’t care what price your house sells for. They will make the same amount anyway and it can cause them to possibly be less motivated in selling your house and especially in getting you more money.

You’re doing the work— We’ve had clients who have tried the flat brokerage way first and they had to schedule all their own showings, take their own pictures, and do their own open houses.

Paige and Whitney are with Utah’s Finest Realtors at RealtyONEGroup. They’re a team specializing in high-end, luxury listings and offer an array of services including staging, marketing, beautiful photography, in-person private showings and so much more.

Paige and Whitney with Utah’s Finest Realtors are a full-service team that ensures you are getting the most money for your home. So you can sit back, do nothing and feel 100% confident that they are out there taking care of everything from marketing to contract to close—and are getting you the most guaranteed money for your home. Paige and Whitney do it all, they don’t get paid until your home actually sells, unfortunately unlike a lot of agents out there, this is everything that is included when you hire Utah’s Finest Realtors:

Staging

Graphic Design

Help with the entire process

Professional showcasing of your home

Offer evaluation

Having a team that’s going to do all of this for you is going to make a world of difference at the end of the day. They’ve worked with clients who have tried listing on their own or with a flat rate brokerage and some who almost accepted an offer from a buyer while listed that way before deciding to go with them, and they promise hiring a full-service team can mean a $100K difference on your home in this market.

