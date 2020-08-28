What’s the best Honda Accord model?

Nicea DeGering paid Utah Honda dealers a visit to check out the newest Honda Accord Sport. It is one of many models you can choose from when looking at an Accord, but this one is simply special. Having driven the car previously, Nicea knows her way around this one of a kind sedan. The car is daring, yet elegant. The exterior design speaks to its exceptional combination of innovation efficiency and performance.

It has an incredible digital display on the dash equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it a driver’s paradise. The Honda Accord also has a distinctive roofline and a sporty body shape making it a modern and sophisticated sight for any onlooker. Not to mention with all these features the car still gets outstanding fuel economy. It gets 30mpg city and 38mpg highway, meaning your wallet will get a bit of a break from buying gas.

Right now, Utah Honda dealers have some exceptional deals and incentives on their Accords, so make sure you check them out before they are gone.

Now is the time to get into the car of your dreams. To learn more visit Utah Honda dealers.

This story contains sponsored content