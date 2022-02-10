What’s new at Disneyland Resort

What’s New at the Disneyland Resort?

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival: March 4 – April 26, 2022

Genie+ – Gets you Lightning Lane access (expedited lines!) to 19 attractions!

Avengers Campus – opened last year and is SO incredible!

Rise of the Resistance – opened right before the closure, and is one of the most immersive attractions ever created! Standby line or Lightning Lane options.

Nighttime entertainment favorites are returning soon (no exact dates yet), but World of Color, Fantastic!, Disneyland Forever fireworks and the Main Street Electrical Parade are all returning this year!

Visit in Early 2022 and also book early for Spring Break!

Our team kicked off the New Year at Disneyland and we are READY to help book your vacations! We toured our top partner hotels and they look AWESOME! Early in the year is a great time to visit Disneyland to enjoy reduced hotel rates, free night offers, free breakfast at select hotels and more! Experience classic Disney magic, plus new experiences like Avengers Campus.

Offers

Get an Extra Day AND Night Free at the Disneyland Resort area when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package! We only partner with the BEST hotels, and we’ve worked out some incredible deals just for you. Valid for travel now through 2022. Some of our most deluxe hotels are less than our value hotels with these offers! Package prices around $2,100 for a family of four at Radisson BLU!

Save up to 25% at Select Hotels of the Disneyland Resort – for travel by April 7, 2022, must book by March 17, 2022.

Add Genie+ to your tickets to feel like a VIP! Just $20 per person per day gives you access to 19 attractions (when you have a Park Hopper ticket). That’s only $1.05 per attraction if you ride them all!

Don’t wait! With Get Away Today, you’re never penalized for booking early. Our tickets are always a savings off the gate price and have refundable options. They are the most flexible!

Visit: getawaytoday.com or call: 855-GET-AWAY.

*Sponsored content