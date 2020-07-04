What’s Moroni leather?

Reagan Leadbetter went to Madison McCord Interiors to check out some of the most popular trends in sofas right now and talk about their new line of luxury leather furniture. It’s no secret that finding the right sofa for your specific style is hard and even harder if you’re shopping together. With Madison McCord, they make it easy. They have over 1,000 fabrics and leathers to choose from and sizes for every room in the house.

Moroni leather is one of the many materials they have in stock. This luxurious leather is crafted from the finest Italian leather and brings traditional taste to suit the contemporary lifestyle. Madison McCord is the Utah distributor for this exclusive line. The line is stylish, on-trend, and even better it’s comfortable.

They also talked about the brand sectionals that they have just introduced in various configurations. More minimal and mid-century styles are available as well. The design experts can also do completely custom furniture that way if you don’t see exactly what you want, Madison McCord Interiors can have it made the way you want!

To learn more visit Madison McCord Interiors now or go to their showroom on 3960 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City to see for yourself.

This story contains sponsored content.