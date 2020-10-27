What’s included in Hearth and Hill’s Halloween Family Meal Special?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Hearth and Hill celebrate fall’s spookiest holiday all weekend long, Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, with its first-ever Halloween Family Meal Special. Available for convenient curbside pick up, this hearty feast of seasonal favorites is perfect for chilly nights of frightening festivities. Costumes are optional.

Hearth and Hill in Park City serves as a gathering spot for friends, families, locals, and visitors with a fresh, approachable take on American cuisine. In addition to dine-in service, the award-winning restaurant offers an array of delectable daily dine-out options: curbside take-out, free delivery, frozen dishes, farmers’ bags, Sunday brunch, and special events. Hearth and Hill is also open daily for lunch, dinner, and full bar, plus Sunday brunch, with a dog-friendly patio and large private dining room. The Halloween Family Meal Special includes:

Deviled eggs (1 dozen)

Warm spinach dip with garlic crostini and tortilla chips (1 pint)

Wagyu beef sliders (1 dozen)

Elk and white bean chili (2 quarts) and Cornbread muffins (6)

Caramel apples

Feeding a hungry crew up to 8 for just $145, it can be ordered at Hearth-Hill.com or 435-200-8840.

The health of Hearth and Hill associates and guests is paramount, and the restaurant is committed to helping the community beat the pandemic. Thus, Hearth and Hill are faithfully adhering to all applicable Health Department guidelines and orders.

Hearth and Hill, 1153 Center Drive in the Newpark Center at Kimball Junction, captures the spirit, cuisine, and culture of Park City. Featuring a fresh, approachable take on contemporary American cuisine, locally driven, in a fun, casual atmosphere, the award-winning feature of Park City’s dining scene serves as a gathering spot for friends, families, locals, and visitors. The Hearth and Hill team is committed to “Inspiring our associates, thrilling our guests, and enriching our community.” Hearth and Hill won 2019 Park City’s Best Awards for Best Lunch and Best Family Restaurant (tied) and placed among the top 3 for Best Restaurant, Best Signature Cocktail, Best Brunch, and Best Wait Staff or Dining Service.

LINK: Learn more visit Hearth and Hill now.

This story contains sponsored content.