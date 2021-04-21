What’s are the on-trend styles for summer this year?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jane.com is a boutique marketplace with 2000+ shops to choose from. The shops are a mix of small privately-owned boutiques, national brand names, and pre-loved luxury goods.

It’s time to get ready for Summer! Jane has trendy merchandise that will cater to all of your summer wants and destinations. Whether you’re getting back out there for vacation or staying close to home on a stay-cation…Jane has apparel, accessories, jewelry, and footwear that is perfect for any summertime plans.

Jane’s Retro Mariner trend is a look back to nostalgic refinement & vintage seaside adventures with sun-drenched colors. We have 3 retro-inspired outfits to show that is all about heritage, nautical styling that evokes sophistication and touches on the following trend details like:

Pleats & gathers

Coastal inspired stripes

Rope trim on clothing & accessories

Weather-worn aesthetics

Plaids & checks

Seafaring graphics

Sailboats

Jane’s Festival Goer trend allows customers to catch some mood-boosting rays and live that carefree vibe that embodies summer, peace, & love. We have 3 colorful outfits to show how this trend is heavily influenced by summer music festivals that will inspire a joyful, happy mood.

This story contains sponsored content.