What your mother never taught you about beauty

Cassie Dean & Maddy Pace created a three-volume beauty curriculum based on all the positive feedback they’ve gotten from viewers on Good Things Utah and their guests over the years.

The curriculum is broken up into three volumes: Vol. 1 -Hair, Vol. 2- Skin, & Vol. 3- Makeup. They have a few lessons under each. You can go to their website and book the lesson that is best suited for you. They get to come and learn in the salon with Maddy and Cassie, 1-on-1, which is so fun!

Go to Studio 101 now.

This story contains sponsored content.