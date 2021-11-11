What your mama didn’t teach ya about beauty 101 with Maddy Pace

(Good Things Utah) – Welcome back to Beauty 101 with Maddy Pace. The curriculum is broken up into 3 volumes, with a few lessons under each category: Hair, Skin, & Makeup! Today Maddy talked about fine hair.
hair tips!

Do– Brush your hair roots to ends, every day, Tease the hair gently

Don’t- Don’t over overuse dry shampoo.

