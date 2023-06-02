SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Pediatric medicine is a medical specialty devoted to the comprehensive health and wellness for infants, children, adolescents, and young adults, integrating all areas of medicine to treat the whole person. Pediatricians at Granger Medical Clinic provide preventative care such as well-child checkups and immunizations as well as diagnose and treat childhood illnesses and refer to other specialty providers when appropriate.

The role of Granger Medical Clinic’s pediatricians also includes acting as an advocate for patients and their wellbeing.

Monica Hinz joins Granger Medical Clinic as a recent graduate of the University of Florida, Jacksonville’s pediatric residency. Following residency, she served as a chief resident for one year. As a native Floridian, she and her family have loved moving to Utah this past summer and are enjoying all the natural beauty and outdoor activities the Salt Lake City area has to offer. Dr. Hinz is of Colombian descent and is fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Hinz is passionate about not only helping her patients grow but also ensuring the entire family unit is thriving.

As a fifth-generation physician and second-generation American and Pediatrician, she is honored to serve the medical, social, and emotional needs of her patients. Her mission is to provide excellent and compassionate care to children of all walks of life, race, ethnicity, religion, and personal identities.

Dr. Hinz is the proud mother of two beautiful children as well as a devoted wife to her husband.

Granger Medical Clinic

Dr. Monica Hinz, DO Pediatrician

12391 South 4000 West Riverton

GrangerMedical.com

801-302-1700

Visit GrangerMedical.com for more information on services and clinic locations.

Sponsored by Granger Medical Clinic.