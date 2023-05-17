SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – May is National Stroke Awareness Month. The needs of stroke survivors vary and everyone’s recovery journey is different. University of Utah Health knows that’s the case and has developed rehabiliation programs to help.

A team of highly trained stroke experts with University of Utah Health designed the Stroke Rehabilitation program to help restore order in your life using state-of-the-art practices and technology at the Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital – an accredited program that specializes in stroke rehabilitation, which ensures that the care you receive at University of Utah Health is among the best in the nation.

When it comes to stroke recovery, the vast majority of stroke patients are faced with the following challenges:

Neurologic restoration— Whether you’ve lost the ability to speak or the function of your arm, hand, or leg, our rehabilitation team will give you the tools you need to restore your natural movements as much as possible. Our goal is to get you as close as possible to your normal level of function that existed prior to the stroke

Whether you’ve lost the ability to speak or the function of your arm, hand, or leg, our rehabilitation team will give you the tools you need to restore your natural movements as much as possible. Our goal is to get you as close as possible to your normal level of function that existed prior to the stroke Functional adaptation—We understand that any stroke-related impairments may make your life difficult. However, we will show you the methods you need to acclimate and adjust to a new normal.

The UofU Health program will teach you about the adaptive spiral — a way to make every day a little better than the day before. In time, you will achieve balance and fulfillment in multiple aspects of your day-to-day life.

As a stroke survivor himself, Dr. Edgley is passionate about this work. His aim is to promote greater functional independence in stroke patients throughout the clinical continuum of care and through the spectrum of impairments related to stroke.

Rehabilitation for Stroke

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Speech therapy

Rehab Psychology

Advance technology

Living with a Stroke – what to expect

Maximizing Quality of Life

Returning to work

Returning to driving

Returning to recreational activities

UofU Health offers different kinds of rehabilitative environments for every type of stroke patient. UofU Health believes that rehabilitation should fit the patient’s current status of function.

Visit UofUHealth.org/rehabstroke for more information. Or call 801-646-8000.

Dr. Edgley Bio:

Dr. Edgley is the Director of Stroke Rehabilitation at the University of Utah. He is involved with both clinical aspects of stroke rehabilitation and with research on new techniques and methods to promote and facilitate greater function after stroke. His aim is to promote greater functional independence in stroke patients throughout the clinical continuum of care and through the spectrum of disabilities of impairment related to stroke. Dr. Edgley’s clinical practice involves all aspects related to stroke rehabilitation, with particular emphasis on management of post-stroke spasticity, hemiplegic shoulder pain, gait quality and gait speed, and motor recovery after stroke. Dr. Edgley also addresses and facilitates return to driving, return to work, and return to community activities after stroke.

Dr. Steven Edgley graduated from Brigham Young University in 1997, with medical school completion at Loyola University in Chicago, IL in 2001. He completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in 2006 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City ,UT, and received his board certification in 2007 with the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. In 2013, Dr. Edgley was given the Healthcare Hero Award by Utah Business Magazine.

Stacey Turner Bio:

Stacey Turner is a graduate of the University of Utah Physical Therapy doctorate program and has been practicing for the past 14 years. The majority of her career has been focused on working with people who are stroke survivors. She currently holds the position as the Advanced Practice Specialist at The Craig H Neilsen Rehabilitation Stroke Team. Meaning, she helps to support Dr. Edgley and the team with program development. This includes our mission that every patient has access to the highest quality of life through inspiring hope, individualizing care and ensuring durability of independence throughout a survivor’s life span.

Sponsored by University of Utah Health.