What you need to know about buying a home in Utah’s current housing market

(GTU) – Homebuyers are looking at new options when it comes to buying a new home. Yes, Utah is changing in some ways, and here’s what you need to know:

Homebuyers are searching for the perfect home with a wider radius in the search. This is primarily because of price or wanting a new home. Provo and Orem don’t have as many new construction homes so it makes sense to expand to close-by communities. One of those is Payson for the Provo and Orem area. At just 17 minutes from downtown Provo, the close proximity makes it a highly desirable location for a new home. Now Fieldstone Homes has Arrowhead Cottages & Arrowhead Ranch, two unique communities.

Awesome new home options are popping up in communities with huge growth potential. Payson is a perfect example of this trend. Payson is just seventeen miles away from downtown Provo. Most homebuyers might limit a search to Provo and Orem but now these home buyers are looking at Payson. There are other cities like Eagle Mountain that are similar for people working in Salt Lake County.

Here are three reasons why Arrowhead Ranch/Cottages in Payson boast the best value you can find in the valley:

1. Get more for your money

Qualify for more sq ft or home type: There are some locations you might not qualify but if you move a few minutes out then you will get more of a home for less money. Not only may you qualify, but you may get a single-family home instead of a condo or townhome. Moving a bit further away to get the most out of your new home is worth it!

2. Rent vs own

Owning a home makes sense when you look at the overall market. Rents have gone up so it has impacted the importance of buying a new home. There are a lot of renters in Provo & Orem that could look at buying in a new up-and-coming area like Payson.

3. Match your lifestyle

Lifestyle is still at the top of the list when making a decision on a new home. Payson has so much to offer for lifestyle and economically including outdoor recreation, growth opportunity, and just minutes from the robust cities in the area. With new commercials including Costco, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby in the area and restaurants to match.

Enjoy the lifestyle of open spaces while being tucked into an upcoming community that is thriving. With unlimited views of the mountains and wide-open space of the area, there is a peaceful and serene feeling at Arrowhead Ranch. The newly crafted single-family floor plans are exquisite with open designs that flow from room to room. Upscale exteriors tout the latest designs with both farmhouse and craftsman options that are uniquely colorized by the home buyer.

The homes you’ll find in Payson, Utah have spacious lots with traditional garages on the front and they even have optional space for an RV pad. In addition to this rich lifestyle, this community is 5 minutes from freeway access and the newly announced UVU campus in Payson. It’s a great place to call home.

