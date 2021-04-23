What to wear under your wig for maximum comfort

Haleigh DeBruyn, from Head Covers by Joni shows us what to wear under your wig if you have a little hair, a lot of hair, or no hair at all. She also dives into how you can secure and keep your wig in place. Haleigh does her own demo live in studio without a mirror! Watch the whole video to find out how to put on a wig with cap and grip.

If you have always wanted a different hairstyle or color, there couldn’t be a better time to experiment. Have you always wanted to be a redhead? Or maybe you always wished your straight hair had curls. With wigs, the options are limitless. At Head Cover by Joni, they have every style and color you could possibly think of and their expert stylists are more than willing to help you out.

Head Covers by Joni is holding a Mother Days sale. Get 30% OFF currently in stock wigs and toppers, and select discontinued colors and styles are only $69.95. To find out more visit Head Covers by Joni.

This story contains sponsored content.