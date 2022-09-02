(Good Things Utah) First started in 1856, we’re now just days away from one of the most anticipated events of the year — the Utah State Fair. As temperatures cool and the leaves begin to turn color, locals and visitors from all corners of the nation make their way to the annual bash. And they’re never disappointed, as the Utah State Fair features a variety of marvelous entertainment, delicious food, and spectacular sights.

This year is going to be no different, giving fair-goers all their favorite traditions like fun rides, butter sculpting, the yellow slide, ice cream fest, and much more. Also savored by visitors are the unique eats only found at the fair including its famous fried foods.

Days of ’47 Arena will be hopping with excitement during this year’s fair festivities like the demolition derby and monster truck events. Big names in the entertainment industry are coming this year, too, from artists Flo Rida to Cole Swindell, and even ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

“Everyone can see. There’s not a bad seat in the house,” says Bailee Mackey, Utah State Fair Queen. “We’re just so excited to have all this entertainment…”

Utah State Fair 2022 will start on September 8th and run through September 18th. The events will be held at the Utah State Fairgrounds at 155 N 1000 W in Salt Lake City.

To learn more about this year’s fair and purchase tickets, go online to UtahStateFair.com.

