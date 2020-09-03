What to plant in the fall for the prettiest spring garden

Just because fall is on its way doesn’t mean it’s time to pack away your supplies, stow your gloves, or stop putting effort into managing your garden. With the brisk fall weather, it might make it trickier to grow certain crops, but there are tons of things you can plant.

The general rule says that fall is an excellent time to plant new flowers in your garden. August is the best time to dig and divide perennial flowers. There are many perennials that bloom in late summer, including coneflower, asters, mums, Russian sage, cimicifuga, sedum, rudbeckia, and phlox. Late summer is also a perfect time to plant flowering shrubs in many areas. September is usually the last month to get those roses going as well!

