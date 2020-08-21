What to pack in your hospital bag before you have a baby

It’s hard to know what to pack in your bag when you go to the hospital, especially if you’ve never given birth before. It’s like going on a trip that includes activities you’ve never participated in before.

It’s a good idea to pack your bag several weeks ahead. It will put your mind at ease. Sometimes babies arrive early, and it will save you from packing last minute when you’re having labor pains or complications, said Hollie Wharton, CNM, DNP, from Intermountain Healthcare.

Here are some recommendations from Wharton:

Things to do ahead:

Make sure you’re current on your immunizations

If possible, get a COVID-19 test a few days ahead of delivery. If baby arrives early, you can get a COVID-19 test when you arrive at the hospital.

Talk with your provider about a birthing plan and write it down. Allow for changing circumstances.

Choose a pediatrician or primary care provider for your baby.

What you should pack for the hospital:

Nightgown (front-opening styles are easier for breast-feeding)

Bathrobe

Slippers

Bras (nursing style if you plan to breast-feed your baby)

Nursing pads

Cosmetics and toiletries

Pillow (hospital has pillows, but some patients prefer to bring their own)

Journal, paper, thank you cards and pen

Phone, camera, film or memory card, extra batteries, and chargers

Clothes for your baby to wear home. For your baby, we suggest you bring a shirt, gown, hat, receiving blanket, and a heavier blanket (depending on the weather.)

Clothes for you to wear home. Clothes that fit in mid-pregnancy are usually best.

Pacifiers if desired. It’s always good to have extras.

Burp cloths

Infant car seat for the ride home — needs to be checked to make sure it’s installed safely in the car before you go home.

Intermountain hospitals provide:

Sanitary pads, diapers, wipes, onesies, pacifier and a nasal aspirator.

What you shouldn’t bring:

Any personal valuables, such as, jewelry, credit cards, or cash.

