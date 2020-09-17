What to look for when choosing your first wig

Buying a wig can be incredibly daunting if it’s your first time. That’s why, Haleigh DeBruyn, wig stylist extraordinaire, joined Good Things Utah to give you a few tips for what to look for when buying a wig.

One of the biggest decisions you need to make is whether to buy a human hair wig or a synthetic wig. Human hair wigs often look better or more natural – obviously. They feel and look like real hair, which often comes at a greater price too. Though it’s important to consider an easier to manage option as well. If you want hair that stays composed and doesn’t frizz no matter the weather, synthetic wigs are the way to go. Real hair is harder to manage.

The type of wig you buy doesn’t matter at all unless you get the right cap size. The vast majority of customers are an average cap size, but there can be differences in sizing. Make sure you choose the right cap size or you won’t get the best fit, achieve maximum comfort, or have the natural look you want.

Head Covers by Joni Understands the importance of selecting a wig, especially if it’s your first one. That’s why Head Covers by Joni is offering 25% off all wigs for Good Things Utah viewers. If you need any additional assistance in selecting the right style for you, Haleigh is always willing to help.

To find out more visit Head Caps by Joni now.

This story contains sponsored content.