What to know if you’re considering CoolSculpting: Where to get the best deal

(Good Things Utah) – Let’s be clear: It’s perfectly normal to have areas of excess body fat. But there are some areas, especially for women, that can be particularly stubborn. Diet and exercise can only do so much, and for a long time, the only real solution for getting rid of excess fat was surgical—that is, until a very buzzy noninvasive procedure called coolsculpting emerged on the scene.

What is Coolsculpting?

Are you one of the thousands of people in Utah who wonder how does CoolSculpting work? And does it really permanently remove fat?

CoolSculpting is completely non-surgical, so typically you can return to normal activities quickly. Some patients experience redness, minor bruising, tingling, numbness, or discomfort in the treated area, but this is temporary and will resolve completely. Oftentimes, patients return to work after the session is over.

According to CoolSculpting, “The CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedure is the only FDA-cleared,* non-surgical fat-reduction treatment that uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat that resists all efforts through diet and exercise. The results are proven, noticeable, and lasting—so you’ll look great from every angle.”

The science behind it involves Cryolipolysis. Cryolipolysis is a medical treatment used to destroy fat cells by freezing. The functional principle is the controlled application of cooling, within the temperature range of +5 to −5 °C. Our Utah Spas all use approved CoolSculpting® Cryolipolysis machines that are the highest quality and our CoolSculpting Specialists are highly trained in treating almost any area of the body.

Call Spa Trouve today to set up your free CoolSculpting consultation. See if you’re a good candidate for CoolSculpting develop a treatment plan. Spa Trouve was one of the first spas in Utah to offer Coolsculpting. Since 2014, they have performed over 6000 treatments, and are proud to be considered one of the number one CoolSculpting centers in Utah County.

Right now you can get 50% off 8 treatments or more.

