What to know about opus plasma skin resurfacing

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Michelle from Symphony Medical Spa joined Surae Chinn on Good Things Utah to talk about a revolutionary treatment in the field of dermatology. The Opus Fractional Plasma treatment represents a new chapter for energy-based devices, addressing global or localized textural and skin quality concerns often corrected with conventional fractional resurfacing lasers in the past. Opus Plasma is the first fractional plasma technology to enter the fractional resurfacing category. How does Opus Plasma work?

Opus Plasma operates at a high frequency (over 40 MHz), which charges the metal pins on its tips to a high RF voltage. When close to the skin, it reacts with atmospheric pressure in the air thereby creating plasma-like energy. The treatment has little to no downtime, but the results are significant! Opus Plasma resurfaces skin making it look younger and rejuvenated. What is skin resurfacing?

Skin resurfacing removes skin layer by layer with precision. The new skin cells that form during healing give the skin a tighter, younger-looking surface. The procedure can be done alone or with other cosmetic treatments on the face. The treatment at Symphony Medical Spa is quick and easy and requires almost no downtime following the procedure so you can get back to your life as soon as possible.

To find out more about Opus Plasma visit Symphony Medical Spa.

This story contains sponsored content.

© 1998 – 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.× Close Ad