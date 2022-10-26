(Good Things Utah) Medicare Annual Enrollment is well underway, giving many around the nation a short window to plan accordingly. This year, the enrollment period will run through December 7th.

Finding an appropriate Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions an individual can make for both their well-being and their budget. For most, this is their only chance to make changes to their coverage for the next year. If no decision is made, they could be locked into their current plan into the next year.

Every individual has their own unique healthcare needs, meaning there is not a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to shopping for Medicare coverage. For this reason, these individuals must understand all the options available.

Anyone interested in learning more about this Medicare Annual Enrollment opportunity can contact a licensed agent with United Healthcare. They’re ready to answer questions and help find the best plan for each person’s situation.

Of the various Medicare options there to choose from, one of the most convenient is the Dual Special Needs Plan. This type of Medicare Advantage plan is for those who have both Medicare and Medicaid.

Dual Special Needs Plans give you all the extra benefits that Medicare and Medicaid don’t usually cover. Some of these extra benefits tied to this plan are:

Zero Dollar Premiums & Prescription Co-Pays

Dental Coverage

Vision Coverage

Hearing Coverage

Gym Membership

Monthly Credit for Fresh Groceries

Utility Bill Pay

To learn more and discover which plan is right for you, speak with an agent by calling 801-975-4400. You can find local agents and local meetings at MyUHCAgent.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content