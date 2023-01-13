SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Whether you’re in the market for a new set of wheels or just have a passion for fast cars, the 2023 Utah International Auto Expo is the best place to be.

Held this year from January 13-16 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, the show will feature hundreds of vehicles including the latest models for consumers, all-electric options, and exotic sports cars, as well.

Even better, visitors will have the option to test drive dozens of different models from leading names like Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep.

Subaru Pet Adoptions will also be featuring rescues that are looking to be adopted from a local non-profit organization called Second Chance for Homeless Pets. These loyal companions will be at the show and are just waiting to make your house a home by becoming part of the family.

For more information about the show and to purchase your tickets, go online to AutoShowUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content