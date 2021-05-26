What to do to manage your aging hair

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

As you age, your body experiences many changes, and your hair is no exception. Hair naturally changes in color and texture over time. To keep your hair looking good as you age, it needs special attention.

Over time, nearly everyone has some hair loss with aging. Women and men experience hair loss for a variety of reasons as they age, such as hereditary traits, endocrine disorders, thyroid disorders, reduced hormonal support, and nutritional deficiencies.

If you’re looking to upgrade your hair color, cut, or style but have no idea how to do it and no time to research all of the techniques or looks, check out these professional styling tips from Matthew Landis Atelier.

To schedule your haircut call 801-755-2392 or visit Mathew Landis Atelier now.

