What styles are in for Kitchens in 2021?

Whether you’re planning an entire kitchen remodel this year or cycling through the options while you build your new home, you are probably curious what trends are in and which are on their way out.

Two tone cabinetry is making a statement today and trending big time. Fieldstone Homes is seeing the same thing with countertops, having the island as a focal point in the kitchen, their buyers have been incorporating a darker island as a statement piece or darker cabinets with light countertop, just like the Brylee Farms model and many other Fieldstone Model Homes.

If you aren’t wanting to make the jump into the blues and greens, having contrasting colors with light and dark really brings a BOLD look to your eye without adding too much color. With the recent state of the world, people are home more than ever and Fieldstone has noticed having a functional and organized space is the top priority, which is what they love at Fieldstone!

People are adding more drawers and rollout trays into their kitchen to increase this organization as well as open shelving to show off their design style in the kitchen. With pops of color trending more on the cabinets and backsplash tile, solid color countertops like gray or white are still trending right now, but with a thicker edge option.

Fieldstone Homes likes to add an enhanced look with the all-white quartz countertop trend. Thicker surfaces offer additional opportunities for elegance and that sleek square-edged look that can add interest to any room, and offers the perfect finishing touch to the countertop.

Stained cabinets are making a strong comeback too. Though the neutral-toned cabinets will remain popular, Fieldstone is seeing darker stained cabinets, like the Brylee Farms Model they showed off in the segment. Staining your cabinets highlights the natural wood grains and adds a cozy feel to the home and warm up the kitchen and home against white countertops.

The kitchen is the focal point of the home, the place that brings everyone together at the start of the day or after a long day way. These gorgeous kitchen trends, including the ideas for cabinetry, countertops, and shelving are guaranteed to stand the test of time.

Fieldstone Homes always designs their homes with lifestyle, function, and comfort in mind. To find out more visit Fieldstone Homes now.

This story contains sponsored content.