SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whatever the reason, men who have had a vasectomy may choose to reverse the procedure. In many cases, health experts say, vasectomies can be reversed. If you’re considering a vasectomy reversal, there are options you should be aware of before making your decision.

Dr. James Hotaling is a fellowship-trained urologist specializing in male infertility and men’s health. He explains the process and recovery associated with a vasectomy reversal.

Visit UofUhealth.org/vasectomyreversal for more information. Or Call: 801-587-1454

Sponsored by University of Utah Health.