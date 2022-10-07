(Good Things Utah) September is National Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month. The estimated number of people with SCI living in the United States is approximately 296,000, according to National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center. The average age at injury is 43 years old and about 78% of new SCIs are male.

Types of spinal cord injuries:

Incomplete spinal cord injury – The ability to move some muscles or experience some sensation beneath the injury site.

The ability to move some muscles or experience some sensation beneath the injury site. Complete spinal cord injury – Unable to move the muscles or experience sensation beneath the injury site.

Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital is the only Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accredited Spinal Cord Specialty Program in Utah and many of the surrounding states.

This Spinal Cord Injury Program includes a dedicated spinal cord team with board-certified physiatrists subspecializing in spinal cord injury.

The interdisciplinary spinal cord injury team helps patients thrive, with occupational and physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, psychologists, and more.

Ventilator weaning and management

Diaphragmatic Pacing Program

1:1 individualized education

Peer support

Advanced assistive technology

The University of Utah Health created an outreach support program called TRAILS (Technology Recreation Access Independent Lifestyle Sports).

For more information about the Spinal Cord Injury Program at Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital, go online to UofUHealth.org/SpinalCordInjury or call 801-646-8000.

