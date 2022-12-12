SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Stepping foot into the ever-popular Kahve Cafe feels much like entering the home of a long-time friend. Located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, the shop sits inside a Victorian-style mansion that’s been renovated to accommodate the community. This peaceful Mediterranean setting, along with its signature menu, is why Kahve Cafe has grown so much since opening to the public.

“That was the whole intention,” remarks owner Elif Ekin. “Turkish hospitality begins in the homes, so it has to be in a home. It needs to feel like home, and people need to feel like family.”

The not-so-secret recipe behind the shop’s famous coffee lies in old Turkish traditions, where each cup is brewed to order in hot sand. While many coffee lovers are looking for a quick sip on the go, these brews are all about the experience.

And for those hoping to savor a bite while they visit, Kahve Cafe also specializes in all-natural soups, salads, and of course, their house-made Baklava.

Visiting the shop after nearly a year, Katy Sine from Taste Utah stopped by to see what they offer now and what flavors are available for the community.

