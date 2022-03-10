(Good Things Utah) When making a new space feel livable, one of the most vital areas to focus on is the interior design of a home. While it can be easy to overlook, a home’s interior layout can dramatically affect the way you see a space. Whether you’re looking to go more rustic, modern, or contemporary; whatever you choose will require countless hours of research and planning before making your vision a reality.

There’re many places to look for inspiration in Utah, but Fieldstone Homes have set a design standard for new homes in the state. With over 25 years of experience and knowledge in home building, their design team is ready to tackle any plan you have in mind.

One of their latest projects is a new model home at Arrowhead Ranch in Payson. The recent grand opening was a huge hit, with hundreds coming out to see the brand new spectacle. Jara Hatfield, Community Sales Manager at Arrowhead Ranch, visited Good Things Utah and shared 5 of her favorite features in the new home:

Art Gallery:

Includes an eye-catching, upscale entrance leading into the space. Sconces are placed between the frames to illuminate the home’s complementary artwork.

Owner’s Suite:

This large open area features plenty of space for sitting, along with abundant natural light coming through the windows to brighten up the space.

Gourmet Kitchen:

Both beautiful and functional, this kitchen includes a black sink with warm-colored cabinets. The granite countertops have a high-quality leather finish with 4 comfy barstools around the island table in the center of the space.

Jewelry Accents:

Tasteful hints of jewelry adorn the modern light fixtures and hanging lights in each of the rooms add warm tones.

Railing Overlook:

A trendy new railing design overlooks a beautiful space with shiplap walls from floor to ceiling. The classic design opens up the home and makes the area look even larger.







Arrowhead Ranch has plenty of design inspiration for your next home or project. To see the new home for yourself at 1491 North 1260 East in Payson. and get more information about the community, click HERE.

If you’d like to learn more about Fieldstone Homes, click the link HERE.

**This segment contains sponsored content