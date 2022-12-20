Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Since the beginning, an active lifestyle through all stages of life has been the goal of Auberge at Aspen Park for its residents. Along with the tight-knit sense of community here, Auberge makes every effort to provide a routine where residents can continue to develop, contribute, and participate with their peers.

Regular activities like morning meetings, cooking, baking, and gardening keep minds stimulated while also providing wonderful opportunities for relationship building.

Another great activity residents get to take part in: making and designing a variety of cute products to enjoy and/or sell. Some of the handmade items created in this community include locally-sourced sugar scrubs, soaps, honeys, and much more.

From formulating recipes to mixing ingredients, and even designing product packaging, these members of the community are passionate about continuing to build their talents in every aspect during their time with Auberge.

At Auberge they also have an onsite Doctor, Nurse Practitioner, Social Worker, and PT/OT., plus they have nurses on-site and available 24/7. This allows all services to be completed in house and there is not a need to go outside of the facility for X-Rays or additional testing.

They also have a Psych Hospital license which means that they can take care of residents with higher behavioral needs while maintaining a home environment feel. Auburge at Aspen Park focuses on making sure they’re available when you can’t be because residents are like family.

Visit their website for additional information on how to get your loved one’s enrolled.

*Sponsored Content.