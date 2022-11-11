SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Jewelry is a very personal expression of our personalities, interests, and even special memories. While they can be wonderful accessories, they can also be a time-consuming hassle to locate and put on these precious mementos — leading to the invention of a popular alternative called Permanent Jewelry.

Here in Utah, a trusted family-owned brand called Western Skies is changing the game with its stunning Permanent Jewelry selection and handcrafted lifestyle products.

As part of a client’s tailored experience, Western Skies designs and applies custom-fit Permanent Jewelry in the form of bracelets, anklets, necklaces, and rings. Available with 14K gold-filled chains in gold and rose gold, as well as sterling silver, these accessories are set to a comfortable placement before being safely micro-welded together. This pain-free process is done in no time.

The result is a lightweight and one-of-a-kind jewelry piece that can stay with you forever. This collection is affordable and unforgettable, made with the highest quality materials that won’t irritate the skin. Several of the options include:

Bracelet: $45

Mommy & Me: $65 (Bracelets for up to 12 years old)

(Bracelets for up to 12 years old) Necklace: $80

Anklet: $55

Ring: $20

Western Skies also offers a variety of authentic leather wallets, bags, purses, and much more — all handmade exclusively for the brand.

Browse the collection online or follow along with them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. They are also available for private parties and are always visiting local events to meet the community.

**This segment contains sponsored content