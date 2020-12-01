What makes Honda’s 2021 lineup so amazing?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Honda has one of the strongest vehicle portfolios in the business right now. Today, Nicea checked out the newest 2021 Honda Accord to see what makes it so amazing.

Having been introduced for 2018, The Honda Accord continues to rank higher above similar cars like the Subaru Legacy, Hyundai Sonata, and Toyota Camry. This year’s model has updated front-end styling and sleek new wheel designs. From the onlooker’s point of view, the new Honda Accord continues to boast the modern look of a sophisticated sedan. The outside isn’t the only new thing you’ll be impressed by.

The interior technology has also been given a huge upgrade. It’s equipped with convenient new features available like Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, low-speed braking control, and even an 8-inch Display-Audio touchscreen. The Accord also has installed apps to make connectivity easier than ever to get you focused more on driving and less on your phone.

Learn more about the new 2021 Honda Accord and the new 2021 Honda Lineup at Utah Honda Dealers.

