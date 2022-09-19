(Good Things Utah) It’s safe to say that we’ve all “screamed for ice cream” at some point in our lives. But how could you not? Creamy and sweet flavors with every lick, followed by the occasional brain freeze when we forget to pace ourselves. The experience is unbeatable… Or is it?

Born in Sicily during the 16th century, a groundbreaking dessert given the name ‘gelato’ quickly became a signature flavor for Italy — rivaling the popularity of its ice cream predecessor. Made using less air and more milk, gelato is much silkier in texture and richer in flavor. Because of the way gelato is made, it also contains less butterfat and fewer calories overall.

Here in the United States, many have attempted to replicate the creamy, dense flavor of gelato with no success. Luckily, for those living in Utah, an artisan shop called Sweetaly Gelato is giving residents an authentic taste of this Italian dessert favorite.

Sweetaly was first founded by a talented Italian gelato-maker named Francesco Amendola in 2014. Combining his knowledge of artisan gelato with fresh all-natural ingredients, he managed to recreate the signature traits of the famous handmade dessert to share them with fellow Utahns.

Visitors have the chance to choose up to four flavors at Sweetaly Gelato, featuring sweet and savory creations like Dark Chocolate, French Vanilla, Classic Peach, Mascarpone, Black Forest Cake, Unicorn, Strawberry, Nutella, and much more.

To learn more, go online to Sweetaly.com or visit them at either one of two locations:

SWEETALY | 15th & 15th 1527 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 (801) 410-4192 SWEETALY | Holladay 2245 Murray-Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT 84117 (801) 467-6808

Lending her professional palate for the day, Katy Sine from Taste Utah paid a visit to Sweetaly Gelato. She found out what goes into Francesco’s delicious gelatos and how they differ from traditional ice cream.

