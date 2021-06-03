What is the West Valley Center at Salt Lake Community College?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Salt Lake Community College is truly a community service with 12 campuses, and one of them is

the West Valley Center. Idolina from S.L.C.C. West Valley Center joined Good Things Utah today to talk about West Valley Center at Salt Lake Community College.

West Valley Center is at 3460 South 5600 West in West Valley and gives students an affordable, convenient option for fully transferrable general education courses as well as

classes for the lifelong learner. Courses include general education, an individualized ESL program, and a workforce training workshop. Whether it’s the basics, like English or math, or more off-the-beaten-path, such as astronomy or yoga, the SLCC West Valley Center offers a variety of subjects to fit numerous goals and aspirations.

Services from admission through graduation are available on-site where the majority of

staff is bilingual in Spanish and English. The Center also houses SLCC’s Dream Center, which has specialized college outreach and advising for undocumented students and mixed-status families. The Center has student services for veterans, people with disabilities, and those in need of

financial assistance. Close to Granger, Kearns, Hunter, and Cyprus high schools, SLCC is

collaborating with community, government, and business leaders to ensure the West Valley

The Center meets the needs of the city and its residents.

West Valley Center offers a first-year experience that provides the community with

educational opportunities in a convenient location with close access to public

transportation. Registration is now open.

Visit slcc.edu and search West Valley Center for more information.

