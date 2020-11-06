What is the USANA Kids Eat organization?

Childhood hunger is unacceptable.

The USANA Kids Eat program provides the framework to combat hunger, remove meal uncertainty, and challenge the community to join the cause. By creating powerful partnerships within the community, together, we can provide a stable source of food, helping kids reach their fullest potential.

Every meal gives relief to struggling families and provides kids with the nutrition they need to succeed in school, pursue their dreams, and sleep easier. Because no child should ever go hungry. Every weekend they pack and distribute over 800 backpacks to help kids make it to Monday with food. 7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week. Things during the pandemic have been a bit a different.

For longer school breaks, like the one we are in now with coronavirus issues, they provide over 3000 larger bags of food to help kids have something to eat. The situation is dire. COVID has given more concern for Utah’s food-insecure kids. Experts have predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids. That’s not okay! We now have 1 in 5 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day. 56,000 Salt Lake Valley children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid. USANA Kids Eat is working to change that.

What can you do to help feed Utah kids?

Join the Weekend Bag Program. Sign up now to provide food for kids for the upcoming holiday break. And do it from the comfort of your own home. You can also come pack food in bags for kids. You and your family or coworkers can volunteer to pack food with us at the USANA Kids Eat Center in West Valley. It’s tender to see the smiles and relief of the kids you help, knowing they will have food to eat.

Remember, 100% of the donations goes to food for kids!

LINK: Learn more about the USANA Kids Eat Program.

