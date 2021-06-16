What is the Park Silly Market?

The Park Silly Market is a summer event, hosted by the Shops at South Town, that gives the public a place to come and have some fun on a Saturday afternoon. What is there to do?

Park Silly is filled with food trucks, live music, bounce houses for kids, even a bloody mary bar. And we love supporting small businesses so Utah vendors are set up all throughout the parking lot and those in attendance have the opportunity to shop locally. It’s a fun way to bring the community together, support local Utah businesses, and make summer memories.

The next Park Silly event is next Saturday, June 19th. They occur every third Saturday in July, August, and September and it’s open 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM so people can come at any time. It’s a lot of fun for families and friends and a great opportunity for people to support small businesses.

The Shops at South Town actually has 45 locally owned businesses so there is always an opportunity for people to come in and support local, but they love that this is another way they can support community vendors, while also providing some fun entertainment for them the whole family.

Father’s day is just around the corner and South Town wants to hear the best dad jokes out there. Go to their website and send in your best dad jokes for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Texas Roadhouse. They’re picking their favorites now through June 20th.

They’re also hosting the first in-person kids club since February 2020. It will be held tomorrow, on June 17th. Bring your little ones between 10 and 11 am for crafts, games, a DJ, balloon animals, and giveaways.

