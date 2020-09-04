What is the most profitable way to sell your home?

There is an unprecedented and remarkable new way to make extra money when selling your home.

Kathryn Elliot from Kat and Casey Remarkable Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Residential takes a unique approach to help you sell your home. They elevate the actual value of your home through stylizing and staging, turning it into the right product for the right market.

Anyone can sell an undervalued home quickly. The difference is what you think you are saving in commissions is actually costing you thousands when you don’t partner with Kat and Casey. They not only list your home, but they also elevate your home to it’s highest potential value. So, how does it work?

Most of the time an agent will come to your home to do a CMA or current market analysis of your home. This is determining value based on its current comparison of other like homes on the market. We do a PMA or potential market analysis based on how your home will translate after they invest thousands of dollars upfront to elevate the emotional connection quotient or ECQ of your home with our staging and stylizing services. That combined with professionally produced photography and an episode starring your home going out to thousands of potential buyers. In short, they want to make money out of their own pocket to put more money in yours. You might say this just sounds like staging, but it’s not!

Many agents advertise that they offer staging services or may even take a 2-day class that allows them to have a staging certification on their business card. This term has become very overused and abused. As a result, there are cloudy expectations as to what is entailed in that staging service being advertised. What is the agent actually qualified to do or willing to invest to ” stage” your home. Are they just offering suggestions like you should paint and carpet, do a deep clean and declutter, or suggesting you hire a staging company to bring assets into your home?

Kat and Casey have access to over 16,000 sq feet of comprehensive staging assets that they use to elevate the marketing value of your home. On average the level of comprehensive staging services they provide free of charge to all their clients would cost you $10,000 or more through a 3rd party staging company. They bring in whatever is needed to create the emotional connection of the buyer to the level that will cause them to offer the highest possible price for your home. They won’t just offer you a list of additional things they want you to do or pay for.

They can sell your home at the highest possible price and do it up to 73% faster than anyone else!

This story contains sponsored content.