What is the Climb app?

Climb is a wellness app that is literally for everyone. Whether or not you’re dealing with mental health challenges, battling addiction, or just want to improve your life overall, Climb can help. It’s far more than just a meditation app. It’s a simple, yet comprehensive approach to mental health and personal wellness.

For a long time, Dr. Dave Schramm has been focused on community wellness and helping people find happiness. When he saw what these guys were building with Climb, he was blown away and wanted to be a part of it. Dr. Dave Schramm does research on gratitude and happiness and found that Climb was necessary for the field of mental health and wellness.

There are three main buckets of support:

Learn, which provides training that was developed by a team of professionals with different areas of expertise from around the country. Connect which provides access to a global community of others seeking to improve similar areas of their life, unlimited messaging with specialized lifestyle coaches in categories such as nutrition, exercise, sleep, financial wellness, stress management, and more, and even schedule a therapy session with a licensed therapist in just a couple clicks. Track that provides key insights of strengths and vulnerabilities to help you recognize patterns and visualize change over time.

Climb says that the average user is experiencing a 24% decrease in depression and anxiety levels. And highly engaged users are seeing closer to 88% decreases in depression and anxiety. These are significant improvements!

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Impact Suite is offering free, lifetime premium access to Climb when the app is downloaded to your mobile device. Use code climb4life.

This story contains sponsored content.