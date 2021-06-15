What is shockwave therapy?

Men interested in better erections and sexual performance may see improvement with one of the newest treatments for ED. Shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction uses soundwaves waves to increase blood flow in the penis, so there’s no surgery, drugs, or invasive procedures.

Shockwave therapy is one of the many treatment options for erectile dysfunction. The science behind this pill-free treatment has been supported by several studies that have turned up encouraging results.

Shockwave therapy appears to work best for men with vasculogenic ED, which is a blood vessel disorder that affects blood flow to the tissue in the penis. The therapy’s effectiveness with other causes of ED remains to be seen.

Alma Duo is an in-office, an aesthetic treatment that uses gold standard shock wave technology, focused low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy (LI-ESWT), clinically validated to stimulate better blood flow and restore his natural sexual performance – bringing spontaneity back to his life.

Occasional episodes of ED are normal. Stress, lack of sleep, alcohol use, or temporary hormonal changes, among other factors, can make it difficult to maintain an erection. However, if ED becomes more frequent and is affecting your sex life, call or visit Symphony Medical Spa.

