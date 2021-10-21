What is oxidative stress? Effects on the body and how to reduce it for better long-term health

(Good Things Utah) – Second, to air only, water is most crucial to our existence. Sadly, we do not always have the best water available at our fingertips. Clean, pure, and hydrating water first needs to go through a rigorous process before it can really help nourish our bodies. The key ingredient: hydrogen gas.

Synergy Sciences believes in the power of hydrogen and its therapeutic role in the body. They’ve made it their mission to show people, through scientific evidence, that anyone can heal their own body with hydrogen and build better health habits. The key ingredient in their special water: Hydrogen gas, a smart antioxidant, that reduces reactive oxidative species, which causes oxidative stress and inflammation—the leading cause of most diseases.

It’s a natural way to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, increase energy, improve mental clarity. But what is oxidative stress?

Normally our bodies go through oxidation. It’s a normal and necessary process that takes place in your body daily. Oxidative stress, on the other hand, occurs when there’s an imbalance between free radical activity and antioxidant activity. When functioning properly, free radicals can help fight off pathogens. Pathogens lead to infections.

By reducing oxidative stress, your body can more easily wear off illness and disease by first tackling inflammation. Inflammation is one of the main causes of poor gut health. Symptoms of poor gut health can include IBS, bloating, food intolerances, improper digestion, sleep disturbances, low immune system, weight gain, heartburn, etc.

Echo Antioxidant Water is the only solution that addresses the root cause instead of just treating the symptoms.

With over 20 different patents on their one-of-a-kind hydrogen water machines, Synergy Sciences delivers a technology designed to always provide you with the highest possible molecular hydrogen.

Fact: Oxidative stress also contributes to aging.

There are nearly 1,000 studies on hydrogen, 150 of which are actual human disease model studies. All of these studies back up the science of hydrogen and its therapeutic role in the body. One method of preventing oxidative stress is to ensure that you’re obtaining enough antioxidants in your diet. Synergy Sciences have perfected that method and want to share their innovation with you.

Fact: Their products are designed to give up to triple the normal amount of therapeutic hydrogen to the body. More hydrogen in your water means better health.

Echo Antioxidant Water improves everything you care about: heart, brain, gut while giving you more energy and younger-looking skin. Stop waiting, get an Echo Antioxidant Water Machine, and start enjoying your life again.

To learn more about Synergy Science or their Echo Antioxidant Water, visit their website.

