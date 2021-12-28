What is micro-needling? Benefit, side effects, discounts, and more

(Good Things Utah) – When it comes to the top skincare treatments, micro-needling is great for facial rejuvenation and master esthetician Sarah with Utah Facial Plastics is here with us to talk all things micro-needling.

Micro-needling is great for addressing texture. A pen with tiny needles pokes into the skin which causes it to generate new collagen or grow “new skin”. Microneedling is great for softening fine lines, smoothing out scars or indents in the skin, and it also helps to promote a healthy glowing tone. Different serums or PRP can be used to enhance results.

Hydrating serums, antioxidant serums, & PRP is platelet-rich plasma that contains your own growth factors that help enhance the stimulation of new cell growth. It can be used for maintenance and keeping the skin texture smooth or reverse damage from aging or acne. Multiple treatments are always best for optimal results and will be different for each person.

Specials for December

Buy 3 micro-needling get a FREE TNS growth factor serum ($280 value)

10% off gift cards

15% off face masks

Purchase 2 full-size fillers and get a free area of Botox

Visit www.utahfacialplastics.com to schedule and purchase.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.