What is ketamine and how is being used to treat addiction?

(Good Things Utah) – Today Deena Manzanares sat down to speak with Andrea Hanson M.Ed LCMHC and Callie, a now healed patient, to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction and how ketamine helped aid in the process.

Andrea Hanson and the team with Symbios were able to work through some of the major issues causing and adding to Callie’s issues with addiction. Andrea specializes in several rapid complex trauma healing techniques that focus on the mid to lower brain and body which she combines into unique processes based on her client’s needs.

At Symbios, they combine these techniques with ketamine during half-day healing intensives and see an immediate improvement in symptoms. In comparison to talk therapy and meds that are, together around 32% effective and create life-long patients, their process is over 75% effective and takes a few days.

Symbios has founded an effective treatment with the use of Ketamine. Ketamine is a safe, FDA approved substance that pumps the brain full of glutamate, a chemical that regenerates neural connections, essentially making the brain very malleable right as the client is coming out of the 45-90 minute peak experience, so they dive right into deep-brain rewiring, leveraging the impact of the ketamine for optimal long-term effect.

Other clinics use ketamine as a stand-alone treatment, sometimes with therapy later in the week, which is safer than getting high at home, but not more effective. Symbios uses it as a catalyst for a powerful therapeutic process.

Anyone who is over the age of 16 and is ready to prioritize their wellness and invest in recalibrating their system. Plus leave feeling trapped in distress, self-sabotage, and suicidality in 2021 and experience 2022 and beyond in empowerment, self-love, and freedom should give Symbios a call and they can do an assessment.

For more information about Symbios or to schedule an appointment, visit their website and check out everything they have to help you roll into 2022 and to help to enjoy those holidays and more than anything, your future.

This story contains sponsored content.