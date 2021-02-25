What is Ken Garff’s program “We’re ‘Hear’ for You”?

When COVID hit a year ago, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so they planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities we serve.

Ken Garff Automotive Group started last May when 21 Ken Garff dealerships and nearly 1700 employees throughout Utah wanted to make a difference by helping local community members by buying from local businesses during the pandemic and helping other organizations or people who were hit hard by the pandemic in the state.

Because Ken Garff Auto has been built on the strength of community service, it is a very natural step for them to take. What better way during a pandemic to say “We’re Hear For You,” than to find the specific needs of individuals and organizations and then to give it to them for free to help them out? Ken Garff recognizes some small businesses may have to lay off employees or close, ending jobs or businesses permanently, but if they can help with specific goods or services, they hope that helps everyone.

Since last year, Ken Garff Auto has been able to provide items such as groceries for seniors, lunches for hospital staff, free tanks of gas for random commuters, flowers for teachers, and free passes to open entertainment venues like Hogle Zoo and much more. It’s so incredible that they’ve gone beyond the original 42 days of giving, even helping the Navajo Nation with goods and supplies, and surprising a single mom at Christmas who has breast and ovarian cancer. Along with giving Sub for Santa gifts, they were able to fix her car and put on all new tires. That was her need, and they were fortunate to be there to help.

Ken Garff employees have been incredibly moved and invested in giving back. Through this pandemic, they are all in this together. They’ve seen the tears and expressions of gratitude first handa nd it has truly affected each of us for the better. So how can they stop now?

Go to Ken Garff We’re Hear For You and provide information to let us know. Their team will then go through the process of identifying who they can help next.

This story contains sponsored content.