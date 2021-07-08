What is Ken Garff’s program “We’re ‘Hear’ for You”?

When COVID hit, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so they planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities they serve. They started last May when 21 of the Ken Garff dealerships and nearly 1700 employees throughout Utah wanted to make a difference by helping local community members by buying from local businesses during the pandemic and helping other organizations or people who were hit hard by the pandemic in the state.

Because Ken Garff Auto has been built on the strength of community service, this is a very natural step for them. What better way during a pandemic to say We’re Hear For You than to find specific needs of individuals and organizations and then to give it to them for free to help them out? We recognize some small businesses may have to lay off employees or close, ending jobs or businesses permanently, but if they can help with specific goods or services, Ken Garff hopes that helps everyone.

Since last year, they’ve been able to provide items such as supplies for refugees in Utah County where they bought supplies and filled 160 Blessing Bins to help them adjust to life in Utah. Ken Garff employees have been incredibly moved and invested in giving back. Through this pandemic, they are all in this together. They’ve seen the tears and expressions of gratitude first hand and it has truly affected each of us for the better. So how can it stop now?

Go to Ken Garff We’re Hear For You and provide information to let them know. Their team will then go through the process of identifying who they can help next because We’re Hear For You.

This story contains sponsored content.