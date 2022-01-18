What is it about the cold mountain air that accelerates aging?

(Good Things Utah) – In January, we’re all bombarded with promises of a better version of ourselves, and frankly, they all sound great, but many are empty promises. If you made a promise this year to take better care of your skin then now is the time to act.

Ulli Haslacher from Pour Moi wants to wish you a happy new year and let you in on a special product specifically designed to help your skin adjust and thrive in Utah’s high desert climate.

This special product package on offer from Pour Moi – only for a limited time, New You 22’” has a great ring to it and is all you need to maintain healthy-looking skin. But it’s so much more than a little rhyme, It’s actually the scientifically proven key to younger-looking skin.

New You ’22: Rocky Mountains Bundle

The New You 22’ kit includes 6 incredible pieces and is specifically formulated for the local Utah climate. It includes our patented Winter-to-Spring 3-Step Rotating System (4 products) + luxurious Night Cream (1 product) + super-soft reusable Roundies (1 product includes 10 pads + 1 mesh bag).

Special Pricing: $99 + Free Shipping. Retail Value: $231

Why It’s Special

This unique and revolutionary skincare product is made in France and is designed for all types of skin. The clean, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, vegan & cruelty-free formula is Leaping Bunny certified. Even better, the products have been awarded 10 patents. It’s no surprise the award-winning Climate-Smart skincare optimizes hydration and anti-aging results in your local climate. 

Medical research discovered that for skincare to work, it must pair with the local climate your skin is in. Take a step towards fulfilling your skincare goals in 2022 by shopping Pour Moi Skincare now.

