What is ClearLift?

If aging, acne, or too much time in the sun has left your face with blotches, scars, wrinkles, or lines, laser skin resurfacing may help skin look younger and healthier.

ClearLift is a gentle way to resurface the skin on the face and neck. It uses a form of light therapy that stimulates the skin’s production of collagen. The technology is gentle enough to treat areas that are typically too sensitive to treat with traditional ablative lasers, such as the delicate skin around the eyes, neck, mouth, and chest. It can help patients look younger, healthier and let their inner radiance free.

The laser treatment can clear years of sun damage such as age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It can also help transform blotchy, spotted, and pockmarked skin into the radiant glow of one’s youth. It leads to tighter and lifted skin immediately. The laser penetrates the skin to the very lowest layer called the dermis, without any removal of upper layers, making it an ablation-free treatment.

The treatment effectively refreshes the skin and smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles in fast, comfortable sessions that leave no lingering redness and require no downtime. ClearLift is becoming a popular treatment for patients who cannot press pause on their daily routine to treat aging skin.

To find out more about ClearLift

