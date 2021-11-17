What is Botox Cosmetic Day?

(Good Things Utah) – Sydnee Zisumbo from Utah Facial Plastics explains all the special deals available on, yes you heard that right, Botox Cosmetic Day.

Right now for Botox Cosmetic Day, happening November 17th, from 10 am to 6 pm you can purchase a gift card for $50 and get another gift card for $50! Celebrate the holidays with a buy one, get one free $50 Botox Gift Card, exclusively for Alle members. See more details below:

Botox Cosmetic Day Flyer

If you haven’t yet signed up for Allē, do it quickly! Then your gift card will go into your digital Allē wallet. Don’t forget to redeem your gift cards with Utah Facial Plastics. Also, these cards can be combined with Black Friday deals.

You can save huge on Black Friday too. Find massive savings on their favorite products and treatments from the experts at Utah Facial Plastics. Make sure to check the specials and events page often becase they update specials monthly. Be sure to check back often for awesome savings. Here are Utah Facial Plastics current Black Friday offerings:

Black Friday deals at Utah Facial Plastics

Visit Utah Facial Plastics now to claim your special offer or schedule a consultation.

This story contains sponsored content.