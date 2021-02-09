What is BHP and how is it treated?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

BPH — or “enlarged prostate affects countless men— and the symptoms often worsen with age. Oftentimes medications don’t work, or have undesirable side effects. But many men choose to live a compromised quality of life because they don’t want to go through painful invasive “urethra-based” surgery with all the unwanted side effects and long-term risks and issues that go along with it. Thankfully a new, revolutionary, and the proven procedure can treat BPH without the need for medications or surgery and no need for general anesthesia or hospital stay.

Millions continue to suffer from BPH because the treatment options that have been made available to them are just not “acceptable”. Dr. Ryan O’Hara is an Interventional Radiologist with CIC and one of the few doctors in North America specializing in what is known as PAE, a treatment for enlarged prostate that is not urethra based, instead, it’s a procedure that uses microscopic particles that through a tiny nick in the skin in the leg or arm treats the enlarged prostate with results seen in just a few weeks. No pain, no real discomfort, and none of the risks or side effects seen with traditional prostate surgery or medications.

Dr. Ryan O’Hara is an Interventional Radiologist specialist who combines competence in imaging, image-guided minimally invasive procedures, and periprocedural patient care to diagnose and treat benign and malignant conditions of the thorax, abdomen, pelvis, and extremities.

PAE is performed under light sedation, or “twilight sleep.” After applying a local anesthetic, CiC doctors introduce a catheter into a tiny nick in the skin and guide it using X-ray fluoroscopy into the artery that supplies blood to the prostate. Small spheres are then injected into the artery to block it, which causes the prostate to shrink.

If you need help, PAE is an option for those who are not finding relief from medication, don’t want traditional surgery, or are not able to have surgery.

To find out more visit Comprehensive Integrated Care now or call 801-810-2999.

This story contains sponsored content.