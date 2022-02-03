What is Berries-n-Cream? It’s simply healthy and delicious

Berries N Cream is a great option for a healthy treat for whatever time of day you need. Go grab some fresh fruit and sweet cream during the day for something refreshing or for a dessert later in the day.

All the many options for fruit are fresh each day. You have the options of three creams to go over the top: original, chocolate, sea salt and caramel. You can also substitute for organic coconut milk which is then sweetened with monk fruit or honey. You can keep it healthy with fresh berries and cream or go for a dessert with add ins like oreo, chocolate chunks, graham cracker and whipped cream.

Peach season is also around the corner which will be featured as the seasonal fresh option which are brought in at their harvest seasons during the year.

Berries N Cream started as a food truck in Logan three years ago and now has a new location in St. George. Since the new location has opened it has become a popular spot for something sweet and delicious.

You can find the St. George and Logan locations as well as a menu at Berries-n-Cream.com

*Sponsored content