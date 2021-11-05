(Good Things Utah) – As we approach the holiday season – it’s a good time to be reminded that there are resources for your loved ones if/when they are struggling with addiction – addiction of any substance.

The holidays are a good time to remind people because – especially after having been isolated much of the last two years due to COVID-19 – there’s a good chance they may notice behaviors in family/friends this year that might indicate misuse.

The Ogden Regional Medical Center offers the only inpatient residential treatment program for addiction services that are affiliated with a hospital in the State of Utah. The residential treatment program provides a level of care for patients after they have successfully completed detox and are medically stable.

What is ACT at Ogden Regional Medical Center?

ACT (Alcohol and Chemical Treatment) is a residential treatment program at Ogden Regional Medical Center. In this level of care, the patient lives in a house environment that is located in a stand-alone facility near the hospital.

Each patient has their own room with either an individual or shared bathroom. The patient is overseen by 24/7 nursing and clinical staff. Each day the patient follows an active schedule of groups, individual sessions, education, and structured activities. The average length of stay is about 30 days

Ogden Regional Medical Center offers the only inpatient residential treatment program for addiction services that are affiliated with a hospital in the State of Utah. Meaning – the quality of their detox program is truly “medical.” It is not a simple “social detox.” They have medical professionals available 24/7 to help safely detox patients from the substance they’re using.

Withdrawal from Alcohol & Benzodiazepines can result in serious medical issues including Grand Mal Seizures and/or DTs – Delirium Tremens (severe condition) that can mimic psychosis, hallucinations, delusions, etc. and can absolutely be fatal

Inpatient at a hospital = if you’re going to have a seizure you want to have it there…

If we don’t know what they’re on, it’s better to have a full medical team on standby, etc.

You can go through detox at the hospital and then attend a 30-day residential treatment program right after.

Patient Success Story

Whitney started with opioid misuse – being prescribed Loratab for dental surgery at 13 years old (kick-started the problem). From there she started using pills, cocaine, meth, oxycontin, heroin. After going through the program more than a decade ago and having remained sober, Whitney believes the program has been a success in her life.

The program sets you up for success once you leave, offering the After Care Program = Two *free* years of group care after the completion of the residential program & an array of community resources. Having a support system is huge; two-year free program.

Possible warning signs of misusing substances include:

Isolation & Avoidance

Irritability

Deteriorating Overall Health

No Longer Taking Care of Themselves

Loss of Appetite, Interest

Withdrawing

What can you do for someone experiencing addiction?

First, you need to recognize it’s a disease. Your approach and mentality with your loved one will be more accepting, not judgmental. Include your loved ones who are struggling – reach out! They need socialization. Encourage them to take part in any type of activity you choose to do.

Understand that it’s ok to talk about it! It’s important for family members to get help if needed, too. Be patient and understanding. Statistics suggest it takes, on average, 7 times for someone in treatment to reach long-term recovery. It’s a process. It won’t happen overnight.

Learn more by visiting Ogden Regional Medical Center now.

