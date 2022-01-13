What is a Pharmacy Technician and why are they in such high demand in Utah?

(Good Things Utah) – Salt Lake Community College’s Pharmacy Technician program is on fire. With the growing need for healthcare services for the aging population as they face higher rates of chronic diseases, Utah is seeing an ever-increasing demand for prescription medications and therefore the people who supply them.

Kristie Fitzgerald, a Professor from Salt Lake Community College joined the show to tell us about their Pharmacy Technician program. The job outlook for health care occupations from 2018-2028 is excellent and that’s especially true for pharmacists.

What does a Pharmacy Technician do?

Pharmacy technicians work closely with pharmacists on all the tasks related to fulfilling prescriptions. Specific responsibilities depend on your role and where you work, but they often include pulling medication from inventory, communicating with providers and payers, authorizing and billing prescriptions, discussing patients’ medical history and medications, and even preparing customized medicines.

You’ll need some pretty in-demand skills to succeed as a pharmacy technician. The skills needed for success are interpersonal communication, attention to detail, pharmaceutical literacy, organization, great customer service.

It’s a great career option for 2 years of education, either as a career with a wide range of specialization opportunities or as a stepping-stone for other healthcare-related careers. The program at SLCC requires 31 credits and can be completed in 2 semesters.

Are you ready to advance your career in healthcare?

The ASHP/ACPE accredited pharmacy technician program at Salt Lake Community College provides the necessary training and externship experiences to prepare students to take a national pharmacy technician certification exam and to apply for state licensure with the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing. (DOPL)

Graduates from SLCC are highly recruited for positions in a wide range of settings to fill the urgent pharmacy technician workforce needs in our community.

For more information on monthly information sessions, please click here.

For a quick review of the program view the One Sheet.

To learn more about SLCC, visit their website.

