What if we spent with the same intention our parents and grandparents did – with intention, but it was still digital?

(Good Things Utah) When our grandparents received money, they divided it into different envelopes to make sure they had the money for the things that were important to them. Before they spent money, they’d take out that envelope and make sure they had enough. They spent with intention.

With our parents and grandparents, when their money was gone, they either had to take from another envelope or choose not to spend. This is how they controlled spending. What if we had that same system today, but it was digital?

Qube Money is a digital bank where people spend from their budget. Cash envelope budgeting is the most successful system ever created, but it’s hard in a cashless world.

Qube Money makes it easy.

Shane Walker, one of the founders of Qube Money joined us today to talk about why he and Ryan Clark felt it was important to create an APP that can help anyone, if they’re determined enough, to get out of debt and spend with intention.

They have made it so you have Real-time control and awareness with money. No more tracking expenses or updating spreadsheets.

Shane and his partner, Ryan worked in the financial health industry for a decade, and they watched clients that they had spent a lot of time with fall back into the same poor spending habits. After a lot of soul searching, they realized that the modern financial system we all live in is the problem. The way we bank and spend money causes most people to spend out of control.

Ryan was referred to a couple in Texas. They made $250K/year. They spent it and more. Conflict over money was hurting their marriage. We helped them build a budget, integrate the best budgeting app, and provide accountability. Within 90-days they fell off their plan and the app. Within a year they were divorced.

Ryan and Shane decided the world needed a change, a system that would facilitate healthy spending habits.

Money is a big taboo.

Most people don’t want to talk about it, but 3 out of 4 adults admit money is their biggest cause of stress. As a society, we love faster and easier. We have cars that go from 0-60 in under three seconds.

With the modern-day financial system and bank accounts, money is lumped into one account with automatic transactions coming in and out all over the place. In addition, credit cards are disconnected from your bank account which creates easy access to credit and spending via different avenues. A few of those avenues:

Card rewards: We feel like we’re getting paid for spending money

We feel like we’re getting paid for spending money Buy now: App’s with the feature that removes checkout requirements

App’s with the feature that removes checkout requirements Mobile wallet: Virtual cards

Virtual cards Auto pay: Required automatic installment payments

When it comes to money, being easier and faster isn’t healthy. Spending has become so easy; people don’t know where their money goes and not knowing where the money goes creates financial stress.

There are two parts of money: the facts and the feelings.

Fact : I have $15,000 available on my credit card. Feeling : I’m drowning in debt.

: I have $15,000 available on my credit card. Fact : I only have $300 for Christmas Gifts. Feeling : I’m a loser parent

: I only have $300 for Christmas Gifts.

These feelings lead to major social issues such as Divorce, Child abuse, Distraction at work, and unfortunately even Suicide. This is why they built Qube Money. A bank where you bank from your budget gives you real-time control and awareness of your money as you spend.

Head on over to their website to get signed up and get more information! Download the APP also on Apple or Google Play store!

*Sponsored Content.