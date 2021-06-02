Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Childhood hunger is unacceptable. The USANA Kids Eat program provides the framework to combat hunger, remove meal uncertainty, and challenge the community to join our cause. By creating powerful partnerships within the community, together, they can provide a stable source of food, helping kids reach their fullest potential.

Every meal gives relief to struggling families and provides kids with the nutrition they need to succeed in school, pursue their dreams, and sleep easier. Because no child should ever go hungry.

USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah. (It is not the amphitheater. The USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization was established to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food. There are 7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week. Currently, there are over 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat.

If you want to make a difference the most effective way to pitch in is to donate online at USANA Kids Eat. USANA pays for all administrative costs, EVERY dollar you donate goes directly to buying food and supplies for the kids and those in their world. Almost 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools don’t know where their next meal will come from. USANA Kids Eat is on a mission to change this.

With your help and the support of the community, USANA Kids Eat can reach more schools, more local organizations, more families—more kids.

Find out more by visiting USANA Kids Eat now.

